San Patricio County Department of Public Health Community-Based Program Manager Virginia Lopez presented a Men’s Health Month proclamation at San Patricio County Commissioners Court on May 31. Men’s Health Month has been recognized nationally in June since 1994. Men’s Health Week 2022 will be observed June 13 through June 19.
Men and boys are encouraged to become more aware of their health needs, not just in June, but throughout the year. This includes receiving preventive health screenings, mental health screening and recommended vaccines. Men and boys should follow healthy lifestyle recommendations, such as increasing physical activity, making healthy food choices and avoiding or quitting tobacco and other harmful substances.
San Patricio County residents are encouraged to wear blue for Men’s Health Month on Friday, June 17.
San Patricio County Department of Public Health Community-Based Program offers a variety of health education programs that focus on preventing and managing chronic illnesses.
For more information contact, Virginia Lopez at 361-587-3541, or April Kneuper at 361-587-3542.