Men in attendance to present the Men’s Health Month declaration, from left, SPC Airport Manager Gary Davis, SPC Commissioner Precinct 2 Gary Moore, SPC Veterans Service Officer Rutilio Guzman, SPC Commissioner Precinct 3 Lilly Wilkinson, SPC Judge David Krebs, SPC Commissioner Precinct 4 Howard Gillespie and elected SPC Commissioner Precinct 2 Tom Yardley.