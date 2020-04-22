San Patricio County receives huge PPE donations from local businesses, industry

SINTON – San Patricio County released a statement giving “a huge thank you” to three separate businesses for their donation of much needed supplies currently in short supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
H-E-B and the Port of Corpus Christi worked together to get 75 gallons of liquid hand sanitizer to the county which was made available to several departments and employees over the last few weeks.
Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) made a large donation of personal protection equipment (PPE) that included gloves and masks, surface wipes dispensers, antibacterial soap and much needed tympanic thermometers.
“We learned of a need in our community and were able to donate, coordinating with San Patricio County Health Department’s Dr. James Mobley,” GCGV Manager of Public and Governmental Affairs Brandon Maxwell said. “Our donation included 50 tympanic thermometers, gloves, masks, medical surface wipes dispensers and soap.
“These supplies are a show of thanks to our community’s medical workers and their continued efforts to keep our community safe and prepared. In the days and weeks ahead, GCGV will be evaluating meaningful ways to help support the local community. That may be as simple a gesture as coordinating a delivery of enchiladas from Pep’s to Northshore ER staff, which we did on Monday.
We, too, have an eye on what role GCGV can play in recovery efforts when the time comes, but for now, our site remains open as part of the nation’s critical infrastructure, and we are working under enhanced health safety measures to support our workforce and to help keep them working so they are able to continue to provide for themselves and their families.”
A statement from the county read, “You learn early in the Coastal Bend that it is our teamwork that makes us great. These acts of kindness show us once again that we are all in this together.
“If we all continue to do our part, this too shall pass.”