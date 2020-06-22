SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – The San Patricio County Extension Education Association annually awards 4-H/FFA/FCCLA graduating seniors scholarships to assist them in the pursuit of their college career. The funds are made available each year through the hard work of the San Patricio Extension Education Association members.
The following graduating seniors were selected:
• Alison Duncan is an Ingleside 4-H Club member and plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in petroleum engineering.
• Megan Frerich is a member of San Patricio Blue Ribbon 4-H and plans to attend Texas A&M University in civil engineering.
• Taylor O’Brien is a Clover T 4-H Club member and plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in agribusiness.