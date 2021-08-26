Meet Rocky. He’s a 2-year old German Shepherd, who’s been trained his entire life to become a K-9 unit, leading him directly to where he is now.
Rocky is the newest partner for San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Johnny Benavidez Jr.
Benavidez, who has worked for the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office since 2005 and in a Cypress County Canine unit for the past seven years, detailed the plethora of reasons Rocky will be put to work, such as running detail during presidential or vice presidential visits, security during Texas A&M football games, the Beach to Bay marathon, the Buck Days parade, etc.
He is one of only two K-9s in the entire county, and while the other dog, Diesel, works primarily with narcotics detection, Rocky specializes in explosive detection along with tracking and handling protection.
“We use them a lot for schools; we use them a bunch at refineries, places like that where they get bomb threats a lot,” said Benavidez. “You know you don’t hear much about the explosive detection dog. I mean, because we don’t really call in and put pictures in, you know. We were called out to a bomb threat, nothing was found, right? So (Rocky) is going get used a lot.”
When the county retired Benavidez’s previous dog and began the process of finding a replacement, the goal was to find a dog that was trained for multiple things, so the county could get more use out of the canine. Since Rocky’s training is more expansive than just one specialty, Benavidez believes the canine will be put to work more often.
Rocky’s training started when he was just a puppy.
“When they’re puppies they’ll put different explosives aids in the kennels with them, so they can get used to that smell,” Benavidez said. “They don’t know what it is; they just know the odor. So as they get older, (trainers) start to hide the odor, and the dog will find the odor, and then that’s when you start putting the sit factor down because that’s what they do when they find the odor – we get them to sit.
“Of course, you don’t want them aggressive alert (scratching or biting at the source); you want a passive alert where they just sit and wait for you to pay him with the reward.
“So basically that training never ends. It’s nonstop.”
Ultimately, Benavidez said that Rocky will mostly likely be used three or four more times as often than his previous canine, because he is going to be utilized in searching for people lost in brushy areas, elderly people and children, as well as assisting in searching for escaped criminals and participating in active crime scenes – such as burglaries and immigrant bailouts on the highway.
After all, “he is trained to track down and apprehend criminals,” Benavidez added.
While Rocky is still a puppy in training now, somewhere down the line he’ll have worked long enough to retire, with honor.
According to Benavidez, most K-9 units work eight to 10 years before retirement, but it all depends on the dog.
“If you’re looking at a patrol dog, their time is shorter than a single purpose dog, you know, because single purpose dogs can work eight, nine or 10 years if you want them to,” Benavidez said. “But at the end, you want to give them a life; you don’t want them to just work until they can’t move anymore, so it just all depends on the job type that the dog does.”
Benavidez hopes more people in the county realize how hard these dogs work, day in and day out.
“People don’t realize that we have these dogs, but these dogs are out here, and we’re out here for the community; we’re out here for the citizens of the county,” Benavidez said. “And, you know, we do a lot of stuff in schools; we do a lot of stuff in public events, and it’s just a great deal to have in the department, because it’s a great asset; it’s another tool that we can use to help the citizens of the county.”
