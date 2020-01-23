HOUSTON – Ethan Sanchez, a member of the Odem High School Band, was selected as a member of the 2020 ATSSB All-State Band.
He was chosen for this honor in competitive auditions held this year across the state at region and area levels. Sanchez plays the trombone at school under the direction of Steven Rash, who is a member of the Association of Texas Small School Bands, an 1,175-member group of band directors in class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A high schools in Texas. This is Sanchez’s first time to perform as a member of the ATSSB All-State Band. He is the son of Stephanie Ovalle and Gabriel Sanchez of Odem.
The ATSSB All-State Bands will present a concert at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Lila Cockrell Theatre of the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in downtown San Antonio.