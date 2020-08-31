SINTON – As the construction of its new flat-roll mill marches along, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) has made it clear that it intends to help Sinton and the surrounding communities grow and prosper.
That quest continued last week with a pair of contributions to local first responder units.
On Aug. 19, SDI presented a $10,000 check to the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office and then presented two checks totaling $166,000 to the Sinton Volunteer Fire Department.
“When Steel Dynamics chooses a site and builds a steel mill facility, we know all to well that we become a part of that community,” said Glenn A. Pushis, SDI’s senior vice president for special projects. “Our employees will live, play, fish and hunt here locally and we want to support our community in every way that we can.”
The $10,000 contribution to the sheriff’s office will help defray the cost of the department’s new tactical response vehicle.
The two contributions to the fire department will go toward new radios at a cost of $96,000 and new bunker gear at a cost of $70,000.
“When SDI starting having conversations with the local authorities and discussing our needs for police, EMT and fire services, we were able to jointly discover some current immediate needs,” Pushis said about the contributions to the local safety organizations.
“SDI is happy to help out with these needs financially as it is important to the citizens of Sinton and to our workforce who will drive to and from, live, eat, work and play in Sinton to have these up-to-date services available.”
Pushis, along with several other SDI employees, delivered the checks, first to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, then to several members of the Sinton Volunteer Fire Department, including Chief Albert Castillo.
“Sinton and San Patricio County have supported Steel Dynamics from the very first meeting and we look to grow that relationship in the future as we complete the construction of the facility and transition into operations in mid-2021,” Pushis said.