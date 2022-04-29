The Mathis ISD ACE 21st Century program hosted Diana Lopez, author of the book “Sing with Me: The Story of Selena Quintanilla.” The presentation was held April 14 for MISD sixth graders.
Lopez, a Corpus Christi native, garnered attention with her novelization of the Disney Pixar animated film “Coco” titled “Coco: A Story About Music, Shoes, and Family.”
During the presentation she talked about writing and the success of her first book, “Confetti Girl,” which is about cascarones, and told the story of how her first book eventually got published.
“When I was trying to get the book published, most of the publishers are in New York City, so I sent it to New York City, and I found a publisher but at first they called me and asked, ‘What are these cascarones things? Can you send us some pictures?’” Lopez said with a laugh.
She eventually had to send instructions, which were included in the book. She also talked about the tradition’s origins, which most believe come from Mexico. Actually, the tradition came from China where people would fill egg shells with perfume then crack them over the people they liked and shower them with a pleasant scent.
For her book on Selena, Lopez said she had planned so it would be published April 16, 2021, which would’ve been Selena’s 50th birthday. After nine months of writing it and getting the illustrations by Teresa Martinez perfected, it was sent off to China to be printed. The book is available at Amazon.com and everywhere books are sold.
“And when the boat that was bringing it across the Pacific Ocean hit some rough weather, the cargo container that had the entire print run of my book, fell off into the ocean,” Lopez recalled. “So my book actually didn’t come out until July because I had to reprint the entire run.
“Oh well, those things happen.”
She also spoke about having to do enormous amounts of research that involved listening and reading old interviews, looking for old photos of the Tejano singer and visiting the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi.
Lopez also gave some writing advice to her young audience.
“No matter what you’re doing, no matter what you’re trying out, the first time you do it might not be so great,” Lopez said. “So you do it again. The second time you do it a little bit better, and the third time and the fourth time and the fifth time you’re a little bit better each time. It takes practice, and it takes revision to get where you want to go.
“So when your teachers tell you to do it again, they’re not being mean. They just want you to try and make it better. They know that you have it in you.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•