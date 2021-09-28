During a regular commissioners court meeting held on Monday, Sept. 13, the court considered and adopted a resolution proclaiming Sept. 28 as National Voter Registration Day in San Patricio County.
According to the program’s website, National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday “celebrating our democracy.”
The holiday was first observed in 2012, and has since become annual. Celebrated on the fourth Tuesday in September ever year, the holiday reports to have registered nearly 4.5 million voters on that single date alone.
“I think it’s important to hold these voter registration days so people who aren’t registered have the opportunity to be registered on time for the upcoming elections,” said Pam Hill, San Patricio County elections administrator.
According to date from the 2020 U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as one in four eligible Americans are not registered to vote.
As the National Voter Registration Day website states, “Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.
“National Voter Registration Day wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.”
For more information on the holiday, visit the official website at nationalvoterregistrationday.org.
To learn more on how to register to vote in San Patricio county, visit the elections office website at http://www.co.san-patricio.tx.us/page/sanpatricio.Elections or call 361-364-6121.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•