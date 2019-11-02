Sheriff Rivera expresses concerns for EMS services

SINTON – San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera raised concerns about EMS services at Commissioners Court meeting on Monday. He said ambulances are not showing up when called.
“This is a pretty big issue and it’s important for the court to be aware about this issue,” said Rivera.
According to the sheriff, over the weekend an ambulance from the Corpus Christi Fire Department had to be called to Sinton because no one in county could respond to their request.
“Odem wouldn’t come, Gregory wouldn’t come,” said the sheriff. “Mathis was returning from a call and Sinton was tied up with a ballgame that requires an ambulance to be there. We had to call in Taft and they couldn’t come.”
“It has become an issue.”
Rivera said that the Allegiance Ambulance Service in Odem and Air Med in Taft have not been responding to all of the 911 calls for mutual aid assistance.
“I need the court to be aware of this issue because it applies to the entire county, not just Sinton,” the sheriff said.
Rivera also commented that Odem’s EMS services wouldn’t have a problem coming to a wreck but they would have a problem coming to someone having a heart attack.
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs then asked the sheriff if EMS services falls under the county’s memorandum of understanding (MoU).
Rivera said the county pays subsidies to the cities to cover ambulance calls.
“I understand Allegiance is supposed to accommodate to MoU’s and I’m going to educate them that the county pays subsidies to Odem and that they are required to make these calls,” he said.