Sinton’s VIP Adult Daycare is looking to help out the less fortunate for the upcoming holiday season.
The adult daycare is looking for monetary donations to buy and blankets and jackets for disabled seniors and veterans in the area when they need it most.
“In order to make a difference, we rely on the support of generous individuals and businesses in our community,” VIP Adult Daycare volunteer Joe Villa said. “We would be most grateful if you would consider providing a small donation to VIP Adult Daycare.
“The community’s support is critical to the completion of our latest project, and we will gladly keep the public updated regarding our progress.”
The deadline for donations is Nov. 15.
Anyone wanting to help can call Villa at 281-910-3681 or 361-364-3043.
