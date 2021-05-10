After the winter freeze in February killed nearly all vegetation across the state, from trees to house plants, large planters that lined Sinton’s main street were left very unsightly. The city stepped up and removed the plants, but then only empty pots were left on every block.
It was during an evening card game months before the freeze when the planters were brought up. Some had trees or plants in them, but they were never really watered or kept up with and the players asked what they should do about it.
Well, Sinton resident Trisha Marion just happened to be around the table that night and went home and thought about it. And thought about it. And thought about it some more.
Luckily, her procrastination turned into an opportunity because the freeze ended up killing everything in those pots, leaving her with an opportunity to begin anew.
“When everything was dead, I asked (Sinton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christie Prine) if we could make up some flyers, and I went from business to business asking the people that had pots in front of their businesses if they wanted to adopt them, plant them and maintain them,” Marion said.
The first few businesses said no, but she kept on going until finally one said yes. Then another, then another.
She went home with seven out of 17 adopted. Not too shabby for an afternoon spent hoofing it around downtown Sinton.
Marion added, “I posted something about it on Facebook and then a friend of mine asked ‘Can I do one?’
“Yes.
“So I asked her to post a picture of what she was doing and then it really took off. I have seven people on a waiting list.”
Marion recruited some friends to volunteer to help and, like the Avengers with potting soil instead of super powers, the Sinton Beautification Team was formed. The members are Mary Speidel, Anna Franklin, Sandra Coats, Velvet Hobson, Pam Mathis, Pennie Parker, Christie Prine, Diana Jimenez, Kandy Kauk and, of course, Marion.
“We did the flower bed out in front of city hall, too,” she said. “The beautification team has nothing to do with the city or the chamber, it’s just a bunch of volunteers.”
They’ve even reached beyond the pots to include the small parks located on main street and reached out to the San Patricio County Ag Extension office and Sinton 4-H to handle the butterfly park, the local Boy Scouts troop to take care of the pots in front of the post office and The Lumberyard Events Co. to handle Grace Coin Park.
“We’re having all this enthusiasm which is great,” Marion said. “What I’m hoping is that I can keep the momentum rolling because I want to maybe do Jackson Square, and also Speck Aiken Park.”
She said that with the recent announcement of the city’s public pool being permanently closed at Rob and Bessie Welder Park, the splash pad at Speck Aiken Park will more than likely be a popular spot come summer and she would like it to be refreshed for all the Sinton kids.
Anyone wishing to donate items/money or wanting to get involved can call Marion at 361-649-9767 or search for the Sinton Beautification Team on Facebook.
She also plans on getting small plaques made that will have the adopters names on them and placed on the planters.
Oh, and by the way, this has all happened in just the last two weeks.
“I had no idea it would take off have like this, and I’m so proud of the citizens that have just stepped up and said, ‘Hey, I’ll take one. I’ll take two.’
“It’s just been great.”
