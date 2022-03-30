The Sinton Chamber of Commerce held its’ annual banquet Friday, March, 11, at the Lumberyard Event Center in Sinton.
Kent Young moved from an interim board member to the president of the board. Michelle Miller Bryce was voted in for her second term. New members include Miranda Gonzales, Richard Overstreet and Arnold Barerra.
The chamber handed out several annual awards, among them were Citizen of the Year to Orlando Adams (posthumous), Small Business of the Year to Parker’s Building Supplies and Big Business of the Year was won by Steel Dynamics Flat Roll Group-Sinton.