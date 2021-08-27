Any Sinton resident with a hankering for a mouth-watering burger should look no further than 5th Quarter Grill.
Located at 713 East Sinton St. in Sinton, the 5th Quarter Grill recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony through the city’s chamber of commerce and vowed to continue to fulfill their mission of serving “delicious food to the greater Sinton community.”
The restaurant, which also held a scholarship opportunity for graduating seniors this past summer, boasts a wide array of game-time food such as Philly cheesesteaks, wings, spuds and nachos.
But it all comes down to feeding the cravings of their community.
“Thank you to everyone that came to our ribbon cutting,” the grill announced on their Facebook page. “The 5th Quarter Family truly appreciates the support from this great community and surrounding areas. We hope you continue to choose 5th Quarter, and if you haven’t been by, we would like to personally invite you to come see what everyone is talking about.”
The 5th Quarter Grill is open Monday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. For more information, visit 5thquartergrill.com.
