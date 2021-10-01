Over the summer, the Sinton FFA attended the Texas FFA Convention in Fort Worth and brought back some big awards.
At the convention, two local students were chosen to serve on the Texas FFA Courtesy Corp team: Shane Baylor and Ella Hopkins. The two said they worked hard throughout the week to help assist with other Courtesy Corps members from across the state to make sure the convention ran smoothly.
Five FFA members also received their Texas FFA Lonestar Degree after going through a rigorous application process to be eligible for the degree which is the highest degree the Texas FFA can bestow upon its members.
The 2021 Lonestar Degree recipients for Sinton FFA were Landon Southern , Troy Hull, Hailey Clark, Mike Petrus and Lela Thomas.
Also during the convention, Sinton FFA member Trinity O’Brien walked the stage to receive the $10,000 Wallrath Foundation Scholarship which will come in handy during her continuing education at Texas A&M University-College Station.
Sinton FFA also had their two state qualifying speakers compete in their respective categories. Landon competed in Southern-Soil Stewardship, while Blake Koether- competed in Extemporaneous Speaking. Koether ended up with the state championship title and is currently in the top 16 and will be competing in the semifinals in Indianapolis in October.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•