The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo presented $1.4 million in scholarships to 70 Texas FFA members representing 58 FFA chapters from across Texas. The presentation was held during the 94th annual Texas FFA State Convention in Fort Worth that took place on July 13.
Scholarship recipients were selected by Texas FFA officials based on the students’ involvement with the program, academic and FFA achievements and financial need, as well as the FFA member’s performance in an interview process. Each scholarship recipient will receive a $20,000 scholarship from the rodeo to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree at a Texas college or university of their choice.
One of those 70 was none other than Sinton FFA member Landon Southern.
“These FFA scholarships tie directly back to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth and education, and we are so proud to support these students’ academic journeys,” rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman said. “Many of these FFA scholars will actually go on to pursue a career that promotes agriculture, which makes these scholarships particularly meaningful to us at the rodeo.”
The top four schools these students will be attending are Texas A&M University, Tarleton State University, Texas Tech University and West Texas A&M University. Of the 70 FFA scholarship recipients, the top four majors include animal science, agricultural business, agricultural engineering and agricultural communications.
The Texas FFA Association was chartered in 1929 and contributes to a model of secondary agricultural education in which students take part in classroom instruction and supervised agricultural experiences.
The FFA is an integral part of the school’s agricultural science program, guided by FFA’s mission to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
These 70 FFA scholarships represent a portion of the rodeo's annual commitment of more than $22 million to support Texas youth and statewide educational programs in 2022.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community.
Since its beginning in 1932, the rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2023 rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 23 – 25.
