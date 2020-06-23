SINTON – With limited guests able to attend and spread throughout the two opposing bleachers at Pirate Stadium, Sinton high school graduates were finally able to come together for the first time since Spring Break to celebrate the end of a very unique year.
Sinton High School Student Council President Anissa Garcia said during the opening of the 2020 commencement held June 5, “As we gather here, one last time we want to thank all of our parents, family and friends for their love, accomplishments and work, especially over the past few months. High school has been many things, but it has been a journey that prepared us for whatever the future may hold in the real world.
“We’re all different, but we all share a common bond as the Class of 2020 as we began a new chapter in our lives.”
Sinton High School Valedictorian Jay Patel graduated with 52 hours of college credit and was the co-founder of VEX Robotics in Sinton High School among many other achievements.
He said during his address, “Dear Class of 2020, we may not be having a typical graduation this year. We are a part of a global community of students, millions of students, just like us, that are all closing a chapter of our lives.
“Our hard work has not gone unnoticed. Our dedication, commitment and determination still remained true.”
He added that their graduation day is the first day of the rest of their lives and every decision they make from here on out will steer the course of their lives and lead to whatever success they attempt to achieve.
“The plethora of achievements of this class would have not been possible without the help, support and guidance of our parents and teachers, counselors and coaches and the overall inspiration from the school community,” Patel said. “To these mentors I say, our success is your success for you have given us the courage to dare, the knowledge to excel and the belief that we can succeed.
“You have been there for us with encouragement and care, you’ve had faith when we doubted ourselves. You have instilled in us the self confidence. needed to reach our dreams.
“Here’s to the lessons we have learned. Here’s to the friends we have made. And here’s to the memories that will last us a lifetime.”