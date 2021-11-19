LCRA representatives present a $6,670 grant to the Sinton Historical Museum for new doors to help protect and preserve its exhibits. The grant is part of LCRA’s Community Development Partnership Program. Pictured are, from left, LCRA Grants Program Manager Sheila Slagel, Sinton Historical Museum Director Irma Cantu, Sinton Historical Museum President Trisha Marion, Sinton Historical Museum Vice President Richard Salazar and LCRA Grants Program Administrator Liz Mundine.