SINTON – The Sinton Historical Museum reopened to the public on Tuesday, May 19, after being closed for seven weeks due to COVID-19.
The museum will recognize all the local and area COVID-19 heroes with a special photo exhibit at the museum through the end of the year.
These heroes are those in the medical field, food industry, policemen, firefighters, postal workers, delivery people, teachers, etc.
“I encourage the local and area communities to please come by the museum and drop-off a photo of your hero or yourself to include in the exhibit. The more pictures, the better the exhibit will be.” Photos can also be mailed to Sinton Historical Museum, 116 West Sinton Street or emailed to irmcantu@gmail.com. The back of the photo should state the person’s name, town and type of work.
Currently, the museum director and board members are busy cleaning and disinfecting the museum so visitors will feel comfortable while in the museum.
“We will be following some of the recommendations for museums from the State Health Board,” stated the director, Irma Cantu. “For example, we will recommend that visitors wear masks, but masks will not be a requirement for entry. The use of hand sanitizer before entry will be required, and we will provide some at the front desk. The visitors will also be reminded not to touch artifacts and to keep social distancing. We hope that folks who have been following the “stay at home” orders are ready to step out of their home for a little while and come visit us.”
The museum hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 to 3 and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.