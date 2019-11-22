SINTON – To commemorate Veterans Day, the Sinton Historical Museum invites the community for a free lunch and a World War II presentation this Saturday. The presentation will be led by Dr. David Neipert, a retired professor from Texas A&M University at Kingsville.
Irma Cantu, Sinton Historical Museum director, had invited Neipert to discuss his great-uncle’s experience during WWII.
“I have a great-uncle, Ross Greening, who wrote a book about his experiences during World War II,” Neipert said. “(Irma) invited me to talk about his experiences.”
Col. Charles Ross Greening had served in the Air Force during the war.
Greening and other airmen volunteered for an extremely dangerous mission to launch bombers from a carrier to attack the Japanese home islands, which became known as the Doolittle Raid.
Neipert said his great-uncle served in several missions before being shot down over Italy.
“For the rest of the war,
he became a prisoner at a war camp,” he said.
While the retired professor never got to hear directly from Greening about his experience, he was able to read about it.
“I only met him once but he didn’t want to talk about it,” Neipert said. “But he did write a good comprehensive book.”
Greening wrote and illustrated “Not As Briefed: From the Doolittle Raid to a German Stalag.”
Neipert commented that the presentation will feature some of Col. Greening’s paintings that he used for the book.
“My great-uncle was a really great artist,” said Neipert. “He illustrated his book with paintings that depicted his and other prisoners’ experiences.”
“It’s unique. The illustrations depict the experiences in another way other than using words.”
One of the things the retired professor is looking forward to at Saturday’s event is getting to retell his great-uncle’s story.
“I am looking forward to sharing not only the memory of my great-uncle, but more specifically of the people who made those sacrifices,” Neipert said. “I didn’t want this to be about me but about the generation that gave up so much.”
The free presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m., then lunch will be served at 11:30.
For more information about the event, contact the Sinton Historical Museum.
