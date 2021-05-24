A new plexiglass display case was recently delivered to the Sinton Historical Museum. The museum was able to attain the custom made case through a 2020 grant received from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.
“There has been an increase in the number of military artifacts donated to the museum the past two years so we are in need of display cases for these items,” Sinton Historical Museum Director Irma Cantu said. “Displaying them in enclosed cases will aid in their preservation, plus dignify the appearance of our military exhibit.”
This new case, custom made for a WWII foot locker, is the second one purchased by the museum for such a purpose. The first one was purchased through a CBCF grant in 2017. Both foot lockers are displayed side by side.
The Coastal Bend Community Foundation was incorporated in 1981 with the mission of improving the quality of life in the seven counties of the Coastal Bend. The foundation serves donors by providing a vehicle for the establishment of various types of charitable funds designed to fulfill their wishes.
Since its inception, the foundation has distributed over $126 million from donor contributions and revenues to scholarships to students and grants to nonprofits organizations.
The museum director and board of directors invite the public to come view the newly added military display.
The Sinton Historical Museum is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Group tours are welcomed.