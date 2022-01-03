The Sinton Historical Museum was recently honored by a special guest who has a direct connection to the founders of Sinton.
While visiting the area, Bonnie Benson Wilson, great-great-great-granddaughter of Youngs Coleman, stopped in at the museum. Coleman helped form the Coleman Mathis Fulton Cattle Company in 1871 which later became the Coleman Fulton Pasture Company in 1879.
The Coleman Fulton Pasture Company was one of the largest cattle companies in Texas at the time. Coleman then became one of the largest landowners in San Patricio County. Thomas Coleman, her great-great-grandfather, helped his father with the business until 1884 and later served as San Patricio County judge from 1894 to 1896. The interests of the company were eventually sold to Cincinnati businessman David Sinton, after whom the town is named.
For more history on this topic refer to the online Handbook of Texas and the Keith Guthrie book, “History of San Patricio County.”