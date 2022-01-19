During the holidays two Sinton residents discovered that Santa doesn’t always wear red and a furry hat.
James Cabler was walking with his granddaughter Elizabeth Jasso on Christmas Eve when a police cruiser pulled up flashing its lights.
Sinton Police Officer Aldo Ferrera got out and asked Jasso if she’d like a toy and, of course, she said yes.
“Officer Ferrera got out and gave a toy to my granddaughter and talked with her for a minute,” Cabler said. “I’m sure officer Ferrera is unaware, but he made a 3-year-old’s whole day, and there’s nothing I like more than seeing my grandkids happy.”
Cabler said he hadn’t seen this act of kindness before from the Sinton PD but was very grateful. When he asked his granddaughter a few days later if she remembered where she got the toy she was carrying around she said, “Yes, the police officer.”
He added, “I just wanted to thank him because it meant a lot to her and me both.
“It just made her day.”
