A Sinton restaurant has garnered the attention of Corpus Christi’s local Marketing Consultant Mirza M. Pearson’s first ever Coastal Bend Restaurant Week (CBRW).
Cavaleri’s Kitchen, 119 W. Borden St. in Sinton joined the 18 other Coastal Bend restaurants for the event put on by Pearson to highlight the unique tastes throughout the region.
“After living throughout the United States and abroad, I definitely have an appreciation for my hometown of Corpus Christi,” Pearson said. “If you ask any ex-pat living abroad what they miss from home besides family, it’s food. A conversation about your favorite restaurant always takes place.
“My goal is to really set the Coastal Bend on the map as a gastronomy destination. The talent of culinary artists, the uniqueness in our culture, and the surrounding topography are a beautiful combination.”
Coastal Bend Restaurant Week began Sept. 24, and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 3.
For 10 consecutive days, participating restaurants will showcase their specially curated fixed price menus with prices set as low as $25 for brunch-lunch, and $35 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax and gratuity).
Cavaleri’s is offering a tapenade crostini starter, a choice of tomato basil soup, Caesar or Caprese salad and main courses choices spaghetti and meatball in the chef’s special meatsauce, pork loin porchetta, shrimp scampi or eggplant parmesan with carrot cake for dessert – all for $35 during the event.
Pearson said that restaurant week is about more than just incredible meals for a fraction of the usual price. During a time when it’s needed most, CBRW offers the opportunity to directly support Coastal Bend’s restaurant industry – including many small, family-owned businesses.
Tickets are not necessary for the event, but they do recommend calling the preferred restaurants for reservations.
Customers can browse the full list of participating restaurants and their menus at www.coastalbendrestaurantweek.com or www.facebook.com/coastalbendrestaurantweek.
