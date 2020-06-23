SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – The San Patricio County Retired School Personnel Association awarded their annual scholarship of $500 to Jay Patel, Sinton High School Valedictorian, Class of 2020. His plans include attending Columbia University in New York City and studying computer science with a focus on artificial intelligence.
San Patricio County Retired School Personnel Association was unable to meet the last three meetings due of course to Covid-19 virus. However, the group has been busy. Each year, the group rotates between the seven school districts in giving to our Children’s Book Project and a senior scholarship. Locally, 226 children’s books were delivered to Sinton Elementary and Sinton Head start program, and over 6,265 volunteer hours to various non-profit organizations in the Coastal Bend were logged.
The 2020-2021 gift of books and scholarship will be given to students of Taft ISD.
With 98,000 members, TRTA is the only organization in Texas that works exclusively for the retired school employee and the largest in the nation.