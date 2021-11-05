The U.S. surgeon general declared youth vaping an epidemic back in 2018, and three years later, the efforts to end youth e-cigarette use are far from over.
Continuing the fight against youth smoking, Sinton High School junior Ella Troup – who has been an advocate for tobacco prevention for the past five years with her student council – has been selected to serve as a teen ambassador with the statewide youth movement “Say What!” to educate Sinton and communities across Texas.
As ambassador, Troup is focused on the targeted marketing from the tobacco industry as well as the dangers of vaping, secondhand smoke, cigarettes and other tobacco and nicotine products.
“I had a voice, but I didn’t know how to use it,” Troup said. “‘Say What!’ offered me a platform to utilize my voice and expand my reach to touch as many lives as possible.”
“Say What!” is a statewide program that works on tobacco prevention with youth and adult partners all across the state and stands for Students, Adults and Youth Working Hard Against Tobacco.
Troup will not only represent the “Say What!” program by leading virtual and in-person activism events and a statewide conference, but she will also take action locally to make Sinton safer from the harmful effects of tobacco and nicotine.
Troup said she first got involved in tobacco prevention because, “I’ve seen so many of my family member’s health decline because of traditional tobacco products.
“Now, each day, I see my peers following down the same unfortunate path, just with new products such as e-cigarettes. I want everyone to have the resources they need to live their life as healthy and happy as possible, and that starts with education.
“Not enough has been done in regard to prevention before now. Our generation has to be the one to step up and make real change.”
The organization said that tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the U.S. and because of youth advocates like Troup working to make positive change in our community, she hopes to save lives today and in the future.
The “Say What!” program is managed by the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University in San Marcos, and is funded through a contract with the Texas Department of State Health Services.
For more information visit TxSayWhat.com or @TxSayWhat on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
