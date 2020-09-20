SINTON – They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Sometimes one will do. Think - “rare”. While enjoying lunch at a local restaurant, Irma Cantu, director of the Sinton Historical Museum, discovered a rare photograph on display. Well, not just one – but four. The photographs are tintypes from the early 1800’s (the exact dates of origin is unknown). They are called “tintype” because the photo is made by creating the positive directly on a thin sheet of metal which had been coated with a dark lacquer or enamel prior to the emulsion process.
After examining the photos, Cantu asked Jean Odom, owner of Odom’s Gifts, if she would mind loaning the photos to the museum for display. Odom consented. And the story begins …
When asked about the origin of the photos, Odom said, “I used to buy items from Moon’s Auctions in Sinton years ago, but he has been out of business for a long time. Sometimes I go to estate sales, but not so much now with everything going on.”
Odom stated that she kept the pictures “because out there somewhere is a family that belongs to them.” She went on to add, “I just can’t see throwing old pictures away. I really hope someone sees them some day and maybe will have information about family members.”
Tintype photography was common from the mid-1850s and lasted until the turn of the century and was most popular between the years 1856-1867 as a less expensive and quicker way to preserve likenesses. Prior to photography, the only way to have a permanent image was to hire an artist to draw or paint a portrait and that could take a very long time to complete.
Local photographer Rick Prine examined the photos and ascertained that they appeared to be authentic tintype photos. Prine stated that “the photos were in a frame and I was not allowed to handle them, but from all appearances, they appear to be genuine”.
Typically photography was too expensive for common people to purchase; so therefore, it was only used during special occasions. Unfortunately, the most common time for families to gather was during funerals and therefore the tintypes erroneously became associated with “death” photography.
A common myth is that deceased loved ones would be dressed and posed with family members and photographed for posterity. Actually this type of photography was rarer than tintypes in general, but did exist. Mostly, photographs of the deceased occurred during the wake or mourning period and they were photographed in the coffin. Occasionally, deceased small children would be depicted as sleeping on the carpet in front of family members who would be seated on a sofa. It is not impossible; however, extremely rare for a deceased person to be photographed with family members in the same pose, for example, sitting in between live family members as if they were propping the deceased person up.
There is one photo that Odom loaned to the museum which might contain such subject matter. You will have to judge that for yourself. The photographs are on display at the Sinton Historical Museum along with many other historical photographic items, equipment and photographs.
The museum is located at 116 W. Sinton St. and is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. 2 p.m.