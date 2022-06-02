ins 5-26 Student Presidents List_1.jpg

The Southern New Hampshire University campus is located in Manchester, NH but features online studies and degree programs.

 Liz Linder

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulated the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President’s List.

Megan Miller, Stephen Stebbins and Amanda Smith – all from Portland – and Judy Cantu of Taft took the top honors.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.

Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

