“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the Spider-Man movie my teenage self didn’t know it needed.
“No Way Home” is the third entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) trilogy of films, as opposed to Sony’s previous entries of “Spider-Man” 1, 2 and 3 and the abysmal attempt at a reboot with “Amazing Spider-Man” 1 and 2.
But more on those other films later.
At the end of the previous film, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, the world was exposed to Spider-Man’s real identity, Peter Parker, played by (in my personal opinion) the best actor in all the series’ so far Tom Holland.
When “No Way Home” picks up, Parker is now famous for being the wall crawler and can’t live a normal life anymore. His personal and love lives are suffering and he doesn’t know how to get things back to normal.
So he does what any famous highschooler would do – he attempts to reset time.
The MCU has been toying around with the multiverse which Wikipedia describes as, “ ... a hypothetical group of multiple universes. Together, these universes comprise everything that exists: the entirety of space, time, matter, energy, information, and the physical laws and constants that describe them.”
Doctor Strange, played once again by Benedict Cumberbatch, has the power to cast spells and access the multiverse which can theoretically create an alternate time line where no one remembers that Spider-Man is Peter Parker.
Sounds simple enough, right?
He’s already in trouble with his girlfriend MJ, played by Zendaya, for not revealing he’s Spider-Man. Oh, and Aunt May, Marisa Tomei, was also a little peeved to find out his secret. His best friend knows he’s Spider-Man and has helped him along the way so he probably shouldn’t forget.
When Parker realizes that if everyone forgets, that could cause some drama. During Strange’s spell casting Parker tries to make some amendments to his original wish which sends the spell spiraling out of control and essentially ripping a hole in the multiverse.
What happens next is something that only the MCU could have pulled off – all the villians from the previous Sony Spider-Man movies come back and they’re not too happy.
We have Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Electro, the Lizard and Green Goblin back to take revenge against Spider-Man, but they soon realize it’s not the Spider-Man they all loved to hate. Also, they all are played by the original actors ... sort of. Most are computer generated versions of themselves but use the real actors voices which works to varying degrees of success.
Now come the spoilers so stop reading if you haven’t been paying attention to the internet and rumors swirling around the movie for the past year.
*SPOILERS*
One of the coolest things in cinematic history then happens: the Original Peter Parker shows up, Tobey Maguire, along with “Amazing Spider-Man’s” Andrew Garfield. The two Spider-Men get a quick lesson from the new Spider-Man on what’s happened and they all swing into action.
And they don’t play bit parts either. The two OGs are a legit part of the plot with Garfield making up for his crappy entries (which weren’t his fault mind you. He was a good Spider-Man, just cast in REALLY BAD movies.)
Everything about this movie is fun and even delves into campy territory from time to time. Even with a runtime of 148 minutes, the movie feels like a swift breeze because of all the comedy and spectacle throughout.
Overall, it’s fairly easy to see why “No Way Home” has already grossed $1 billion in just two weeks in release. It’s action packed, fun with a nostalgic tinge for those of us who have watched Spider-Man through the decades.
Make sure to stay through the credits because even though Spidey may be done with the multiverse, the multiverse may not be done with him.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is currently playing in theaters.
