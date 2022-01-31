The State Archives, part of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission announced recently the digitization of 79,608 Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Right of Way records dating from 1913 to 2017.
These records are now available in the Texas Digital Archive, where they can be searched, browsed, viewed, and downloaded by members of the public at no charge.
To better facilitate online access to the comprehensive and ever-growing set of TxDOT Right of Way records, the State Archives has also created a customized search option. On this search page, users can select from the range of currently available districts, counties, and conveyance types.
The Texas Digital Archive now makes more than five million records of state government, as well as business, family, and organizational papers, prints and photographs, artifacts, audio, and video available for free online at www.tsl.texas.gov/texasdigitalarchive, with more being added every day.