School employees proved their unparalleled worth and value throughout the last school year. As the new year is rapidly approaching, we have the benefit of a greater understanding about where we are and what we’re facing … yet the time ahead of us will be no less challenging. COVID-19 has not gone anywhere, and it is changing. Concerns still exist, and for some more than others those concerns may be related to medical situations experienced by the few rather than the many.
We are, once again, reminded of the importance of compassion, empathy, and consideration for the wellbeing of those around us. Decisions are being made, for example whether or not to wear a mask in certain situations – a personal choice, and one that no person (especially children) should be judged for regardless of their decision. In G-PISD, we are promoting a healthy and safe environment in our schools. We will set expectations for students and staff to allow others to make choices that make sense for themselves and their families, and we will embrace those who choose (or do not choose) to wear a mask.
We are also reminded how exciting it is to prepare for the first day of school in person, and that even though things may still be a little different with heightened safety measures, it’s a gift both to receive an education and to teach our beautiful children. It’s humbling to think about the countless ways teachers, custodians, food service staff, front office personnel, technology teams, maintenance workers, bus drivers, administrators, and every one of our district employees continue to come together and persevere through one of the most trying times in history. It’s moving to consider the valiant efforts of those in the health industry, including school nurses, local medical technicians, staff in our hospitals and urgent care centers … all still working hard to turn the tide.
Those who serve others with joy, courage, and compassion deserve to be remembered, lifted up, and celebrated. With the new school year to come, I think about how many students, families, and staff, are returning to us after having lost a family member or friend. I think about those who have experienced other losses – jobs, homes, hope. We have been fortunate with lower COVID-19 case counts in our region compared to many across the state and nation, but if there’s anything we’ve learned from the last year: Things could always change.
I am thankful that my husband, Randy, our kids, and I were able to be fully vaccinated, but I also know that it does not mean there’s no chance we won’t contract COVID-19. Our personal decision was not made because of any significant underlying medical issue; it was made because of a concern for those we work with, and care for daily. It was made in memory of those who were lost, who are ill, and who we hope will regain their strength and health.
In certain situations, I will still choose to wear a mask. Sometimes, just to show our children that it’s OK if they want to wear one. Sometimes, out of concern for those around us. There may also be times that I won’t wear a mask, if I observe that it’s safe enough to do so, and at all times I will remember who we’re working to protect: Our children, our local everyday heroes, and all who make our community “A Great Place to Belong.”