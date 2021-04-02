Stripes Stores raised $197,000 through its in-store charitable fundraising campaign for Driscoll Children’s Hospital to benefit the children and youth of South Texas.
Due to COVID-19, the Driscoll Children’s Hospital campaign, which usually takes place in April, took place in November 2020. The funds benefited Driscoll Children’s Hospital specialty clinics in Corpus Christi, Victoria, the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Eagle Pass and Del Rio.
Driscoll’s Child Life Specialists help decrease stress and anxiety felt by children and families during their hospital experience, which starts with creating a place just for them. The Stripes Child Life playroom and teen lounge offer a place for children, teens and families to enjoy a sense of normalcy. The 12 specialists and four assistants provide procedural support and often use play as a coping strategy to assist patients.
“We feel a special connection with the team at Stripes and are pleased they want to continue their support to the Stripes Child Life Program at Driscoll Children’s Hospital,” said Lisa Cervantez, Lead Child Life Specialist at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.
From Nov. 4–17, 2020, Stripes stores in South Texas gave customers the opportunity to donate $1 to raise funds for Driscoll Children’s Hospital. Customers purchased the $1 paper icon to donate while shopping at Stripes. In return for Stripes customers’ generosity, each donor received $1 OFF any two bottles of 1 Liter LIFEWTR water.
Stripes is known for its commitment to children and youths’ health and education programs in the communities where they are located. They have been a collaborator and donor to Driscoll Children’s Hospital since 1999, giving back more than $5 million to help local children.
Every donation helps fund vital medical care, equipment and therapy programs that save and improve the lives of sick and injured children.
“We are committed to supporting local children and youth in the communities where we live and work,” 7-Eleven, Inc. SVP, Corporate Operations and Restaurant Platforms Brad Williams said. “Our Driscoll Children’s Hospital in-store fundraiser will support the Stripes Child Life program, which is a critical patient program serving children in the South Texas region.
“For nearly 20 years, Stripes has been supporting Driscoll Children’s Hospital, and we are proud to have the Child Life program named after Stripes, which represents our passionate team members and generous customers.”
Courtesy of Driscoll Children’s Hospital