Christyana Tully, Alexis James, Bailee Wright, Erin Nelson, Hailey Allen, Maddie Niemann, Tonya Rodriguez, Kenzie Scott, Katrina Lopez and Kira Meacham earned Academic All-District honors for the 2020 season. Lopez , Nelson and Niemann earned honorable mention All-District honors. Allen and Meacham earned second team All-District honors. James and Scott earned first team All-District honors. From left, back row, James, Scott, Nelson, Niemann and Wright. From left, front row, Rodriguez, Lopez, Tully and Allen.