GREGORY – Gregory-Portland students got some hands on industry experience last Tuesday when a $1.2 million oil and gas exhibit, which features six self-contained learning stations, visited Stephen F. Austin Elementary School in Gregory.
The Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit (MOLU) Tour visited five Coastal Bend schools and will end up visiting 50 schools across the state of Texas to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and careers in the oil and natural gas industry.
“It’s super cool that they came to our school,” S.F. Austin Elementary Principal Brenda Brinkman said. “They watched a video beforehand to give them a background of this, and they did take a pre-test to see what they knew about the oil fields, and they’re going to take a post-test once this is over.”
The tests were designed so the MOLU can see if there are some things they can tweak and create a better learning experience for the young students.
Brinkman said that throughout the day, more than 160 fourth and fifth graders will get the chance to visit the exhibits and learn more about the oil and gas industry.
One of the exhibits features a robotic arm, and students must control and pick up rubber balls. While it seems easier than it sounds, even technology-loving students learned a thing or two about robotics.
“Some of the boys I know are really into computers, and they said, ‘I can’t get the arm to open.’ And it was funny because that’s their thing, and they couldn’t figure it out, but it’s their first time doing this.”
Brinkman said she hopes the students take away some other type of career path because one of the learning stations features a test to figure out a person’s personality type.
“If you’re artistic, that doesn’t mean you’re ruled out,” she continued. “You could design drill bits, and it had all these other things that could direct them into the oil field but in different avenues.”
The Texas Oil & Gas Association teamed up with the Oilfield Energy Center to bring the MOLU to Texas schools. Stephen F. Austin Elementary is the only school being visited in San Patricio County. To learn more visit txoga.org/molu.
The visit wasn’t all fun and games though. Each student was given a booklet with questions they must answer at each station they visited.
“A lot of their dads work in oil fields, and that was what some of my girls were saying was they love the oil field and their dad works there.
“They can’t wait to go home and share this book with him whenever he comes home, so that was pretty cool to see the connection some of these kids are already making.
“This is just really awesome.”