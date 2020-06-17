CORPUS CHRISTI – The Texas Surf Museum announced two staff changes on June 1. Emily Veazey who was serving as the executive director of the museum has transitioned to the board of directors and Gavin Snider was named the director of operations.
Snider is a long time employee of the Texas Surf Museum, most recently serving as the Museum Manager. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi with a degree in sociology. Although Snider grew up in the Texas Hill Country he discovered surfing soon after moving to Corpus Christi and is an avid surfer; he plans to continue the museum’s goals to be a part of the local community by interaction both in the museum and on the beaches.
“We are excited to have Gavin take on this new leadership role with the Texas Surf Museum as our Director of Operations,” Chair of the Texas Surf Museum Board of Directors Brad Lomax said. “His enthusiasm for the sport and commitment to surfing in South Texas will be a great asset to our organization.”
For more information, visit texassurfmuseum.org or call the museum at 361-882-2364.