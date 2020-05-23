TAFT – The Taft Blackland Museum closed its doors to the public on Saturday, March 21, due to Governor Abbott’s “Stay at Home” order brought on by the coronavirus. The museum reopened on Friday, May 1, and the staff and volunteers are busy cleaning and reviving exhibits.
“As the state is slowly reopening, and people are ready to step outside their homes, we hope they think about visiting the Blackland Museum in Taft. If they have visited in the past, we hope they consider coming back for a second visit to see some of our revived exhibits.” One exhibit that is new to the museum (but still under construction) is the military exhibit. The museum director is planning an official reveal of this exhibit in November for Veteran’s Day.