Daisies n Denim is a brand new boutique in Taft which opened its doors on May 1, and has already made an impact on not just the look of downtown but the community as well.
Their website sums up the mission statement of the business by stating, “As small-town darlings at heart, we started this business to help the growth of our town with the mission of inspiring women and girls to celebrate their authentic beauty, both inside and out.”
And that’s exactly what owner Raquel Ruvo wants her customers to feel when they walk into the new boutique.
Offering women’s shoes, blouses, pajamas, jewelry and more, the bright interiors (complete with a ‘selfie’ wall) is already going to expand due to customer demand. One unique aspect for this store is that for the first time customers can order on their website, daisiesndenim.com, and pick it up at the store or have it shipped.
“I wanted to have something special,” Ruvo said. “When I was growing up Taft had a lot of thriving businesses and it was just fun shopping local.
“Over the years it’s disintegrated. People have moved away and Portland became the spot, or Corpus (Christi) or Calallen, but I wanted to bring that back.
“People have asked me why am I opening a business in Taft, and I just answered why not? Why not bring something beautiful to our customers.
“And the community has been so receptive and supporting and they love it.”
The boutique is located in the heart of downtown Taft where many buildings sit empty and unused. Ruvo said that before remodeling her building, it was in pretty bad shape and home to a couple of stray dogs.
So another reason for her remodeled store front is that her and her husband belong to the Pride of Taft committee that is trying to beautify the small town and Daisies n Denim is a huge first step for the downtown area.
With ExxonMobil-Sabic opening to the south and Steel Dynamics Inc. to the north, Taft is smack dab in the middle of them – a position that is not lost on Ruvo.
“We have already seen some growth and we’ve seen some things happening in the housing market,” she said. “My husband’s a real estate agent so the housing market has really boomed. We’re seeing the growth, I’m seeing him get the calls from people wanting to open businesses and him trying to find land and different buildings for them.
“We all want to beautify Taft, so that’s what we’re doing and I strongly believe that this business is going to do very, very well, again, with the amazing support we’ve received from the community.”
Now that the shop is open and Ruvo’s mission to empower women and make them believe in beauty inside and out is out in the world, she’s happy to be interacting with her customers both in store and online.
But there’s one person she wishes could share in her joy.
“My father was a very proud resident of Taft,” Ruvo said. “He never wanted to move, he was so proud of being a citizen here, and a homeowner.
“I wish he was here to see this moment. He would be so proud and say ‘Well done’, I know he would.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•