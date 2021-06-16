After a four-year journey that included hurricanes, snow days and pandemics, the 2020-2021 seniors at Taft High School graduated on Friday, May 28.
After the procession of graduates brought them to their seats, senior class vice-president Heaven Larae Flores gave the invocation. Valedictorian Michael Fabian followed her and performed the national anthem. Principal Mandy Luna addressed the graduates before him.
“This year’s senior class has continued the tradition of educational excellence and high achievement in an extremely challenging year,” Luna said. “They have advanced the legacy of service and achievement that makes our school truly a great place to learn.”
Principal Luna then introduced Salutatorian Krista Hope Villalobos.
“It seemed like only yesterday, our freshman year teachers were telling us it’s not as far as it seems,” Villalobos said.
“Well, they were right.
“We have faced loss, heartache, but also growth as individuals. We all might want to sit here and dwell on the negative but I felt the need to bring to light all the positives this past year has brought.
“It has allowed us to better ourselves, pull loved ones just a little closer, and learn to adapt to the world that is our reality and is ever changing.”
Valedictorian Vara then took the stage to deliver his address, which was dedicated to his family, including his father who passed away during the school year.
Vara recounted his and his fellow graduates’ journey through a very peculiar four-year chapter in the Coastal Bend, recognizing Hurricane Harvey hit at the beginning of their freshman year in 2017, followed by a snow storm that December.
After a relatively quiet sophomore year, the students then experienced the continued effects of Covid-19 on the landscape of education.
Through it all, as Vara reflected, the Taft High School Class of 2021 persevered.
“As we move on tonight, I want to ask one thing from each one of you,” Vara said. “Never give up on chasing your life goals. Some might be harder to reach than others. But that’s what makes our journeys interesting.
“To the class of 2021, we did it.”
