TAFT – With school out for the entire county until at least April 14, the local districts have been finding innovative ways to keep in touch with their students and using technology to stay connected during these difficult times.
For Taft ISD, the faculty has been logging onto Facebook Live to read bedtime stories to their students as well as catching up with their day-to-day activities.
Woodroe Petty Elementary kindergarten teacher Charissa Bergman has been uploading videos of her reading books to students on her YouTube page since the school closed due to the coronavirus as well as keeping students up to date with one very special class project.
“I know our population in Taft and some residents don’t have books,” Bergman said. “So the assignments we are giving them are asking them to read their favorite book with their parent, but they may not have them in their house.
“It’s a different population there and some of our kids don’t have the things they need.”
Bergman, along with her own children, read “The Napping House” to students via Taft ISD’s Facebook page last week, joining other teacher’s who have posted videos along with the school’s principal, Josh Rombs, who introduced the idea to the faculty and kicked the whole thing off on March 23.
“I don’t know where (Rombs) came up with the idea, but do I know that he just wanted to try to find a way to connect with the students and for them to see familiar faces during this kind of odd time that we’re going through,” Bergman continued. “We miss our kids a lot. Trust me, we’d rather be at school than at home,” she laughed.
“So this is kind of a way to connect to them.”
Bergman added that the situation Taft ISD is in mirrors what happened when Hurricane Harvey hit the area, but school wasn’t in session at that time. Now that the teachers have had time bond with students and vice versa, the distance is harder to deal with for both parties involved.
Oh, now back to that special project Bergman has been keeping her students up to date on.
“In my classroom we were hatching chicks before we closed,” she added. “So the chicks came home with me – well, the eggs came home with me – and Sunday they’ve started hatching, and we’ve had like four or five every day.
“We’ve been posting videos of that, too, because the students are really sad they’re missing out. They were so excited, and we’re trying to keep up with them on YouTube. Thank goodness for technology.”
With Bergman – and her students – hoping to make it back to class right after Easter, she knows that every day brings news, and this disruption in everyone’s lives is changing day by day, but she still has hope on seeing her students sooner rather than later.
“Everything will settle down, and we’ll be able to go back after Easter, and we’ll still have a good month and a half with the kids,” she said. “I just know that all the teachers miss their students. And we look forward to seeing them soon.
“This will all be okay. Those kids in Taft are resilient.”