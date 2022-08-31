Pg2 8-11 Taft Library Winners_1.jpg

Some of the Taft Public Library Summer Reading Program readers were, from left, Calliope Longoria, librarian Georgina Silvas, Alyssa Nieto, Dixie Helgerman, Kayosn and Cody Pimental and Aliya Rodriguez.

 Photo courtesy of the Taft Public Library

The Taft Public Library hosted a summer reading program through the months of June and July. Mr. Kippy lent a helping hand during storytime every week in support of the program.

Out of 20 entries there were nine winners.

Kinder-first grade – first place Nathaniel Alvarez, second place Kayson Pimental and third place Cody Pimental.

Second-fourth grade – first place Calliope Longoria, second place Aliyah Rodriguez and third place Paul Gray.

Fifth-Eighth grade – first place Alyssa Nieto, second place Dixie Helgerman and third place Sariah Gonzalez.

•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•

