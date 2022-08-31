The Taft Public Library hosted a summer reading program through the months of June and July. Mr. Kippy lent a helping hand during storytime every week in support of the program.
Out of 20 entries there were nine winners.
Kinder-first grade – first place Nathaniel Alvarez, second place Kayson Pimental and third place Cody Pimental.
Second-fourth grade – first place Calliope Longoria, second place Aliyah Rodriguez and third place Paul Gray.
Fifth-Eighth grade – first place Alyssa Nieto, second place Dixie Helgerman and third place Sariah Gonzalez.
