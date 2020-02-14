Taft Library has new hours

TAFT – January was a busy month. Celebrations at the beginning of the and ring in new library hours. The library will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.). The computers will be available from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.
The library does not have IRS Tax Forms; the forms can be printed online at www.irs.gov/.
The month of January at the Taft Public Library showed a total circulation of 338 with the number of library visits totaling 495. The library was used 11 for various programs and meetings. Patrons using the public access computers totaled 292 with 325 Wi-Fi users.
The following books were purchased with memorial funds:
– “The Country Guesthouse” by Robyn Carr
– “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel
Mr. Kippy’s Storytime will be conducted at the Taft Public Library every Wednesday at 10 a.m.