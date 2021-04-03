Tuesday, March 2, Taft High School was one of three schools chosen to advance to the bi-district level of competition of District 29 UIL One Act Play. Pictured (first row, from left) are Samantha Gonzales, Bianca Vara, Heaven Flores, Felicity Guajardo, Stefani Guzman and Stephanie Aparicio; (second row, from left) Jorge Luera, Madison Alvarez, Krista Villalobos, Mariah Vara and Joseph Reyna; standing: Treyvon Lopez and Michael Vara.