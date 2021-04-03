Taft High School participated in the District 29 University Interscholastic League One Act Play contest at Goliad High School Tuesday, March 2.
From among seven participating schools, THS was one of the top three chosen to advance to the bi-district level contest with their performance of “The Book of Everything” adapted by Richard Tulloch from the novel by Guus Kuijer.
Individual awards received were:
• All-Star Technician, Michael Vara
• Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, Stefani Guzman
• All-Star Cast, Madison Alvarez
• Top Performer, Jorge Luera
The bi-district contest was held March 23 at Goliad High School.
This information was contributed by Kerri Ramos, Taft High School One Act Play director