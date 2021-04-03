sch 3-25 Taft OAP.jpg

Tuesday, March 2, Taft High School was one of three schools chosen to advance to the bi-district level of competition of District 29 UIL One Act Play. Pictured (first row, from left) are Samantha Gonzales, Bianca Vara, Heaven Flores, Felicity Guajardo, Stefani Guzman and Stephanie Aparicio; (second row, from left) Jorge Luera, Madison Alvarez, Krista Villalobos, Mariah Vara and Joseph Reyna; standing: Treyvon Lopez and Michael Vara.

 Photo by Kerri Ramos

Taft High School participated in the District 29 University Interscholastic League One Act Play contest at Goliad High School Tuesday, March 2.  

From among seven participating schools, THS was one of the top three chosen to advance to the bi-district level contest with their performance of “The Book of Everything” adapted by Richard Tulloch from the novel by Guus Kuijer.

Individual awards received were: 

• All-Star Technician, Michael Vara 

• Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, Stefani Guzman

• All-Star Cast, Madison Alvarez 

• Top Performer, Jorge Luera

The bi-district contest was held March 23 at Goliad High School.

This information was contributed by Kerri Ramos, Taft High School One Act Play director

Recommended for you