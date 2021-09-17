With Corpus Christi still working on desalination plants – with one that could possibly be located in the La Quinta Channel in San Patricio County – Taft resident Elida Castillo took to the streets to protest and voice her concern during the 2021 State of Energy luncheon held Aug. 26.
Speaking of area growth, Castillo said, “It’s our communities that are suffering. We work hard to buy our homes, to put food on the table and it’s like ‘Oh well, if the value of your home goes down because you’re surrounded by refineries, who cares, that’s not my problem.’”
She said she also spoke with an Economic Development Corporation member who said they really have no say in what industry comes in as they’re only told how many jobs those projects will bring.
“They don’t say they’re going to increase this emissions by this amount or we’re going to use this much water from the municipal district and we’re going to take this land but we’re not going to pay taxes,” Castillo said referring to the Port of Corpus Christi’s recent purchase of San Patricio County land, some which is located in Taft. “You hear people say we aren’t earning enough money, but then they don’t mind like increasing all of the fees for everybody.
“And then (Nueces County) is concerned about the need to have an uninterrupted supply of water, and they say it’s for the people, but industry is going to consume 20 million gallons of water per day.
“Why can’t they conserve that?
“When we need water we’re not going to have it available for us.”
She added that she also does not agree with the port taking public water from the bay and reselling it to industries for profit with desalination plants and putting the brine back.
“That salty water discharge is going to be dumped back into the bay and it’s going to increase the salinity, and it’s going to kill our ecosystem,” she continued. “People aren’t hearing that part.”
Nueces County has performed private tests on what would happen to the salinity of the water should desalination plants be built with both negative and nonconclusive results on what would happen to the bay. One test stated that the current in the bay would disperse the brine and keep it from building up while another test simply stated that they essentially didn’t know what would happen to ecosystem around desal plants. The latter has been an issue with many residents who make their living off tourism and fishing in and around Ingleside, Aransas Pass and Port Aransas.
“It’s very worrisome,” Castillo said. “I don’t expect we’re going to have water forever but what’s going to happen when we finally need water for the population and it’s all being used for industry? What will we have to drink?”
