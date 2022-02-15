Taft High School band members Madison Alvarez, Ascencion Rodriguez and Andrew Martinez will be performing with the Texas All-State Concert band in San Antonio on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
Alvarez, Rodriguez and Martinez were chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at district, region and area levels.
The three students play at school under the direction of Felix Hernandez who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 14,000-plus member organization headquartered in Austin. Rodriguez and Martinez are in the percussion studio of Joseph Guzman. Alvarez is in the woodwind studio of Luz Romero-Valdez. This is Alvarez and Rodriguez’s second time to perform as a member of a TMEA all-State organization and it is Martinez’s first.
High school students selected to perform in the all-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-state is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. There are 1,875 students selected through a process that began with more than 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles. Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions.
Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA area competitions.
The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA all-state music group. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.
These all-state students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close. For the All-State concert schedule and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.
The TMEA is an association of more than 14,000 members dedicated to promoting excellence in music education. For more information visit www.tmea.org/convention.