Taft to celebrate National Night In with free goodies

TAFT – The Taft Housing Authority and police department have partnered together to make sure their annual National Night Out event will go on while maintaining social distancing guidelines and keeping the public safe. This year the coordinators are calling the event National Night In.
“We’re going to be doing some fun virtual activities, like the most creative blue display or decor, most creative TikTok, most creative family game and best safety themed art contest,” Taft Housing Authority Director Donnie Sue Riojas said.
This will be a drive by event at 223 Ave. C in Taft and the first 200 curbside visitors will receive one large pizza donated by Corpus Christi Little Caesars, coupons for the Texas State Aquarium and 50 free kids meals from Peter Piper Pizza along with 90 coupon books while supplies last.
There will also be instructions on how to participate in the virtual games and contests where participants can win one of four Amazon Fire Tablets.
They will also be given free raffle tickets where four lucky winners will receive a family movie/game night gift basket filled with a family movie, a family board game, two cans of Pringles, four microwaveable popcorn bags, a 2-liter of soda, eight boxes of candy, an adult cup and a kids cup.
