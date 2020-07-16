Taft VFD receives Phillips 66 donation

The Taft Volunteer Fire Department received a $33,000 contribution from the Phillips 66 Pipeline project Tuesday, June 23. The funds will go toward the purchase of emergency response equipment for the department. Pictured back row from left are Mayor Pedro Lopez (Taft), Councilman Rolando Rodriguez (Taft), Ricky Thielen, TVFD assistant fire chief, Connie Thielen TVFD volunteer and Scott Rasor; and front row from left, Jill Sweeney (Phillips 66), Ron Grandstaff (Phillips 66), Mary Alice Sandoval, finance/human resources director (Taft), Jennifer Pineda, city secretary/municipal court clerk (Taft) and Dan Gibson, TVFD chief.