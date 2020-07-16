Taft VFD receives Phillips 66 donation

TAFT – As part of the Phillips 66 C2G Pipeline project, the Taft Volunteer Fire Department received a $33,000 donation for emergency response equipment on Tuesday, June 23.
TVFD has 21 trained volunteers who provide fire services to a 233 square mile radius around Taft, which includes a total population of approximately 9,700. The department also provides mutual aid and partners with other volunteer fire departments in San Patricio County.
The contribution from Phillips 66 will fully equip a new fire engine pumper that the department will receive in the next coming months.
“The donation is enabling us to have our fire engine built and fitted with all the equipment we need to best serve our area,” shared Dan Gibson, Taft Fire Chief.
“The upgrades are being built as we speak. We can’t wait for it to come in and want to thank Phillips 66 for the contribution.”
Phillips 66 supports community safety and preparedness programs and proactively supports local police, fire and emergency management agencies to bolster community safety. The company’s core values include Safety, Honor and Commitment.
Living up to those values includes safely operating the companies assets and being a good neighbor in the communities where they operate.
“Phillips 66 is pleased to be able to support local volunteer fire departments with donations that will help with the purchase of new equipment,” said Ron Grandstaff, area supervisor for Midstream Operations at Phillips 66. We are looking forward to becoming a part of these communities and seeing how these donations will benefit them. Thank you for all you do to serve our communities and for the opportunity to support local emergency response services.”