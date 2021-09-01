Each spring, prominent former students from the College of Science at Texas A&M University are selected by the college for its highest alumni honor – induction into its Academy of Distinguished Former Students.
This year, class of 1969 graduate and San Patricio County Health Authority Dr. James A. Mobley, M.D., received the honor and joins the list of 62 previous honorees for their “ ... distinguished for their innovation, merit and records of professional and personal accomplishment,” a statement from the college read.
The academy was established in 1996 to recognize Aggies who have brought honor to their alma mater and professions through outstanding leadership in mathematics, statistics, the sciences and medicine.
Each year, inductees typically are recognized for their achievements and contributions to their profession, community and causes as part of the college’s annual spring recognition and awards dinner celebrating current scholarship recipients along with all donors who have established new endowed gifts within the college’s five departments during the past year.
Members of the Academy of Distinguished Former Students receive a commemorative award and have their names inscribed on a perpetual plaque included in the academy section of the College of Science donor recognition wall located on the first floor of the John R. Blocker Building.
For more information on the Academy and its previous inductees visit https://science.tamu.edu/giving/adfs/.
Both 2020 and 2021 events honoring those recognized were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the events will be held at the 2022 dinner set for April 1, at Pebble Creek Country Club.
“All Texas communities need true leaders such as Dr. James Mobley,” County Judge David Krebs said. “Those leaders who possess not only integrity, accountability and vision, but also have the ability to work well with others to put community first.
“At age 63, he returned to Texas A&M to earn his master of public health to better serve in his role as health authority. He was here for us after Hurricane Harvey, and he’s played a vital part in San Patricio County’s successful COVID-19 response, working tirelessly with our churches, restaurants and businesses to establish safe practices.”
Mobley received his Bachelor of Science in zoology from Texas A&M in 1969 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. While attending the University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio, where he earned his Doctor of Medicine in 1973, he was called to active duty.
He completed his internship and residency in family medicine at Silas B. Hayes Army Hospital in Fort Ord, California, then founded the first family practice clinic in U.S. Army Europe. Following his tour in Germany, he returned to Texas and founded the first family practice clinic at Fort Hood. He retired from the U.S. Army at the rank of Brigadier General.
For the past 40 years, Mobley has been president of Medical Arts Clinic in Portland, a family medicine practice opened in 1981. He was appointed as health authority for the San Patricio County Department of Public Health in 1990 as well as medical director for the Texas A&M Healthy South Texas Initiative (2015-2020), for which he leveraged an initial $10 million grant into $52 million in saved medical costs benefiting more than 1.2 million people in 27 Texas counties.
After earning his master of public health from the Texas A&M School of Rural Public Health in 2013, he developed the first epidemiology course at Sam Houston State University, where he has been a lecturer in the Department of Population Health since 2014.
As one of the longest-serving health authorities in the state of Texas, Mobley has dealt with a wide variety of problems, from rabid skunks and tiger attacks to Chagas disease (A disease transmitted by the triatomine bug that can be fatal if left untreated).
In addition to receiving the 2010 Texas Academy of Family Physicians Public Health Award, he was recognized by the Texas Health Commissioner following Hurricane Harvey for bringing a mobile hospital to the county after its only hospital was destroyed.
Present-day, he continues to lead the COVID-19 response in San Patricio County, which has one of the lowest infection rates in the area. Mobley also has served since 2006 as chair of the Coastal Bend Regional Health Awareness Board that has addressed benzene levels, water fluoridation, birth defects and many other issues in its mission to provide environmental and health information to local residents and elected officials. In addition to being a member of the board of directors for the Southeast Texas Applied Forensic Science Facility, he has sponsored a medical careers club for area high school students for more than 35 years.
During his 38 years of service in the Army, Mobley held many positions of increasing responsibility, including as Commander of the 1,000-bed 4010th U.S. Army Hospital in New Orleans and 1,000-bed 2291st U.S. Army Hospital in El Paso.
After serving as Command Surgeon for the 90th Regional Support Command in Little Rock, he received the designation Arkansas Traveler – an honor given by the governor of Arkansas to non-Arkansas residents who provide significant service to the state of Arkansas.
His career military honors include the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit and induction into the Order of Military Medical Merit.
