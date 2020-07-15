Texas State Aquarium voluntarily reduces maximum capacity to 25% during busiest month

CORPUS CHRISTI – With rising COVID-19 cases both locally and around the state – and out of an abundance of caution – the Texas State Aquarium will be phasing back their operations to no more than 25% capacity, effective July 3, through July 17.
“July is our busiest month of the year; we typically welcome between 90,000 and 100,000 guests,” Aquarium President and CEO Tom Schmid said. “We felt it was important for us to be able to control guests admissions to insure a safe experience for all of our visitors onsite.
“Reducing our building capacity to 25% will allow for even greater social distancing. Along with mandatory face mask usage and hand sanitizing, families can continue to enjoy the Aquarium in a safe manner.”
The H-E-B Splash Park will also be operational at a 25% capacity.
These operating procedures and practices are in place to minimize the potential risk of exposure while offering an opportunity for guests to engage with animals. The comprehensive list can be located at www.texasstateaquarium.org/reopen.
Texas State Aquarium hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the H-E-B Splash Park, Pepsi Shoreline Grill and Café Aqua also open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets for the Aquarium can be purchased online only at www.texasstateaquarium.org/tickets.