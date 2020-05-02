The News sports writer suffers secondary COVID-19 effects first hand

PORTLAND – Rudy Rivera is known to many around the county as The News of San Patricio sports writer. Many residents have spotted him shooting photos at their children’s sporting events snapping photos and cutting up with the coaches.
Earlier this month he scheduled a doctor’s appointment to have a stress test done. Shortly after, his wife, Isabel, wasn’t feeling well either so she scheduled a doctor’s visit as well.
After several tests, she received the bad news.
“She had three blocked arteries,” Rudy recalled. “Two of them were really minimal, but the one they call the ‘Widowmaker’ was the one that had 80% blockage.”
They scheduled an appointment with their usual cardiologist but right before they were able to see him, he died.
“That threw her more into a tizzy,” Rudy said. “He’d been with us forever and ever and even saw her parents, too.”
Isabel had an angioplasty done and then found a surgeon who ended up being one of the best in Texas.
“So it was about a week and a half after she had the angioplasty that we got to actually visit with (the surgeon) and then and when we were there, we went ahead and set up the surgery for a few days later.”
Heading into the hospital didn’t make things any less stressful either because due to the COVID-19 pandemic everyone entering the hospital was funneled in through one entrance, had their temperature checked and then given gloves and masks.
“When I took her in she of course was worried and crying because she was afraid of what was going to happen,” Rudy said. “We finally got up there to the prep room but up to the last minute she was still so afraid of getting the surgery done. The nurse said, ‘You know you can’t change your mind, you have to have this done. You have children and grandchildren’ and that finally made her realize she needed to have it done.”
The nurses came and said it was time so Rudy said goodbye to his wife as they wheeled her out and away. He was escorted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) waiting room for her where he waited for about two and a half hours until the nurse came out and said everything went fine and she was in an ICU room.
“She was out of it so I didn’t get to talk to her. Then they came in and said, ‘I’m sorry, you can’t stay here.’ I asked when could I come visit, but, nope, I couldn’t visit either. I couldn’t see her again until it was time to pick her up and go home.
“Up until this point, I had no idea. None whatsoever.
“The first the first thought that crossed my mind was that poor girl’s going to wake up thinking that I’m going to be there because that was the last thing that was going to happen. And sure enough she woke up and they said she was a little bit upset, not mad upset, just freaking out, you know.”
Rudy didn’t hear from Isabel until three days later when she was actually well enough to call. By the time of this interview it had already been seven days since he had last seen his wife and she was wasn’t expected to be released for another two or three more days.
“You spend 30 years together then all of a sudden you’re apart for seven days,” Rudy added. “It was tough, it really was. Before, when I was working with TxDOT, I was a trainer and I would go away for a couple of days and come back but never nothing like this.
“I understand, with everything that’s going on we have to be careful but this is something you don’t want anybody else to go through.”
With days to go before he could see his wife again, Rudy seemed upbeat and ready to put the whole ordeal behind him.
Then, just a few hours after talking with Rudy for this story he sent a text which read, “Picked her up today.”