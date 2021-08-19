Going into the latest DC Extended Universe (DCEU) installment, a rebranding/relaunching/pseudo-sequel to David Ayers’ lackluster 2016 effort, “Suicide Squad”, I had much trepidation.
To be completely honest, I have not enjoyed most of the DCEU’s movies other than “Man of Steel” – because I didn’t know any better – and “Wonder Woman”. So when I heard that the Suicide Squad team was getting another shot at redemption, I honestly didn’t care.
But then it was announced that none other than the guy who brought us “Super” (a darkly comedic and gritty look at what it would be like if a real, everyday man decided to put on a cape and mask and masquerade as a superhero; spoiler, there’s a lot of blood and guts), and, of course, both “Guardians of the Galaxy” installments over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was jumping ship and making his own twisted version of the Squad.
I was intrigued, to say the least.
Guys and gals, James Gunn did not disappoint. His “The Suicide Squad” squashes its predecessor and makes you beg for more. Never mind the over-the-top gore on nearly every frame of the second half of this movie or the third-grade potty-mouth humour Gunn sprinkles liberally throughout, this film is firing on all cylinders lead by a director doing the same.
Gunn groups together so many forgotten characters from the DC rogue gallery (Polka-Dot Man, come on...) and breathes life into them, more so than almost any other comic book movie in recent years.
Quickly, the rundown is as follows: After a failed first attempt to infiltrate a remote island with a top-secret ‘of alien origin’ technology test site known as Project Startfish, where Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie giving her best turn yet as the clown queen) and Col. Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) are captured, and Bloodsport (Idris Elba) is roped into assembling a new team for Task Force X to destroy the Corto Maltese compound.
With the help of a band of other misfits from Belle Vue prison, including Peacemaker (John Cena at his very best), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Polka-Dot Man (played brilliantly by David Dastmatchian) – and yes, he really does throw polka-dots – and the utterly amazing King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone), Bloodsport leads the mission to rescue Quinn and Flagg, and break into Project Starfish.
In other hands, this film could and would have been B-rate material, but with Gunn at the helm, “The Suicide Squad” is elevated to the forefront of comic book movies. They don’t all have to be dark and brooding, or try to achieve real-life grit, as this film shows. “The Suicide Squad” celebrates all that made us fall in love with comic books in the first place, and puts them into 24-frame-per-second motion, showing us that it’s okay to be flamboyant and over-the-top and all-together bonkers because, as long as there’s heart at the core, it’s worth the watch.
MCU, or DCEU, or wherever he ends up, I am all in for whatever Gunn delivers next.
“The Suicide Squad” is now in theaters or streaming on HBO Max.
