Things get even ‘Stranger’ in third season of hit Netflix show

*Spoiler free*
As being a major fan of “Stranger Things”, it was no surprise I finished season three’s eight episode series in just one sitting.
And I’m just going to say, WOW.
The range of emotions I felt watching this season was overwhelming, but I am not going to spoil any surprises for you viewers.
So, let’s just jump right in shall we.
It seems like the ‘strange’ little town of Hawkins, Indiana cannot escape the realm of the Upside Down or any of the terrifying creatures that emerge from it.
While the U.S. Department of Energy maybe done with their curiosity of the Upside Down, it seems like others have taken interest in the dark realm...*cough cough.*
Anyways, this season is set in 1985, months after group’s last encounter with The Mind Flayer and our favorite prepubescent group eagerly enters the summer as teenagers.
Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) returns from science camp with some shocking news as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) continue to develop their romantic relationships. Unfortunately, this leaves Will (Noah Schnapp) to hold onto their childhood all by his lonesome.
Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) shuffles through life her solitary life after losing Bob Newby (Sean Astin) last season to a demogorgon as Jim Hopper (David Harbour) learns that being a dad isn’t all it’s cracked up to be – especially as he bears witness to Eleven and Mike’s blossoming relationship.
Meanwhile Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) continue their journalistic pursuits and are now interns for the town’s local newspaper, The Hawkins Post.
Lastly, we find Steve (Joe Keery) working at Scoops Ahoy in the newly built Starcourt Mall which is slowly killing local businesses in town. Steve also meets a new character, his co-worker Robin (Maya Hawke).
The summer of 1985 is filled with amazing music, colorful clothing, mall rats and everything you just loved about the 80’s.
While the nostalgia flows, it doesn’t stop the sheer awesomeness season three has to offer.
Our favorite group are no longer the innocent faces we have come to love. Instead, they embark in becoming young adults and leaving their childhood behind, a theme repeatedly present throughout the season.
One thing that has improved from season two is the amount of jokes and puns used. One person to help with that is Erica (Priah Ferguson), Lucas’s younger sister who surprisingly becomes a main character in the plot.
My favorite line from her is “You can’t spell America without Erica”, a line you’ll soon enjoy once you watch it.
Aside from the decade and hilarious jokes, executive producers, the Duffer Brothers, did not hold back on the special effects and dark twists and turns in store for everyone.
I mean, if you thought the Mind Flayer was scary, brace yourself.
Just like the caption of the poster says, “One summer can change everything”, and it does!
Currently, Stranger Things season three is breaking Netflix records with a 40.7 million household accounts watching the show since it’s July 4 release. The number is more than any film or series has had in it’s first four days of release. And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season.
So, please stop whatever your doing and join the 18.2 million and watch this season!
P.S.
There is a secret post credit scene at the end of episode eight that you don’t want to miss.