CORPUS CHRISTI – Environmental organizations For the Greater Good and Texas Campaign for the Environment have spent months calling on the Corpus Christi City Council and Mayor Joe McComb to place a vote on the November ballot for a Charter Amendment which would allow residents to vote on two proposed desalination plants.
One plant would be located at the La Quinta Channel in San Patricio County and the other in Harbor Island near Aransas Pass.
Last Thursday For the Greater Good founder Isabel Araiza and coalition leaders including Brittany Garcia with Texas Campaign for the Environment took a wheelbarrow filled with thousands of petitions signed by Corpus Christi residents to city hall in order to show the city that citizens want to weigh-in on whether or not the city should potentially spend $1.3 billion on desalination projects.
“According to the Coastal Bend Regional Water Plan, the desalination projects for the (Port of Corpus Christi) and heavy industry that the mayor and city council want to pursue will cost the city and water utility payers $1.3 billion dollars,” Isabel Araiza said. “It is irresponsible to expect the entire community to bear financial and environmental burdens for the port and heavy industry’s interests; these desalination projects aren’t even for the people or local businesses. At the very least, the mayor and city council should let the people vote on whether or not the city pursues desalination.”
The groups stated in a press release that part of the city’s plan for building the desalination plant proposed on the Inner Harbor is to take a $225 million loan from the State of Texas that could translate to higher water bills for Corpus Christi, and even San Patricio County, residents.
“The city’s plan for desalination will hike water rates for Corpus Christi residents to pay off a $225,000,000 loan from the Texas Water Development Board for this behemoth,” Coastal Bend Sierra Club member and Clean Economy Coalition founder Jim Klein said. “My water rates are already too high. Corpus Christi residents should be allowed to vote Yes or No on those potential rate hikes by voting Yes or No on desalination.”
The group also stated that the Corpus Christi Taxpayers Association unanimously supports a public vote on these proposed expenditures as well.
The release also said, “Corpus Christi residents showed determination during this pandemic in following City requirements to print and sign the petitions calling on the City to place a vote on the November ballot for a Charter Amendment.”
Garcia continued, “Despite our city becoming a hot-spot for COVID-19, the public has still shown tremendous interest in having the right to vote on desalination.”
“All eyes are on the mayor and council members to see if they’ll do the right thing and listen to their constituents.”
It’s not all about the money. The groups stated that they are also concerned about the impact of the proposed seawater desalination plants on the ecosystem of Corpus Christi Bay which is vital for the Coastal Bend tourism and fishing industries.
Love Sanchez, a founding member of the group called the INDIGENOUS People of the Coastal Bend added, “Our city needs to reevaluate its priorities when it comes to the land and water in our city – one being desalination which is not a solution for our citizen’s water needs. It’s actually a solution for heavy industry that needs more water to run its business.”
The organizations said that ultimately they are fighting for a clean and healthy future for Corpus Christi with a more equitable, circular economy that puts the health of people and the environment first.
For more information about the ongoing campaign to bring the proposed desalination projects to a vote and the potential impacts of desalination on Corpus Christi Bay visit saveccbay.org.
